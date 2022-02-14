Advertisement

Getting warmer the next few days ahead of a rainy cold front

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking another cold front and a cool down by the end of the week.
More sunshine and warmer Tuesday
More sunshine and warmer Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have two really nice and warmer days before another cold front arrives bringing rain and another cool down by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies and chilly temperatures continue tonight. If you have any evening dinner plans for Valentine’s Day, that thicker sweater and coat are needed, as we’re around 40 degrees at 7 p.m. We’ll drop to around 25 degrees by Tuesday morning with frosty conditions.

Our warming trend starts Tuesday with highs getting to 57 degrees. Those mostly sunny skies continue throughout the day as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll get even warmer Wednesday with highs near 65 degrees. The afternoon features a few more clouds and winds gusting up to 30 mph. It’ll be breezy before that cold front arrives on Thursday.

Spotty showers move in Wednesday night, building to scattered showers the first half of Thursday. Then the main line of moderate rain spreads out Thursday afternoon, to heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms late Thursday evening into the early overnight. We’ll collect at least an inch of rain during this time, with some closer to 2 inches of total rain.

Cold front brings rain by end of the week
Cold front brings rain by end of the week(WVLT)

By Friday morning, showers will drop off to spotty snowfall in the mountaintops. Temperatures also take a hit, with a high of only 46 degrees, but some afternoon clearing.

It looks like we clear out and warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs get back into the 50s with lots of sunshine.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
The seize occurred after the arrest of five individuals.
5 arrested after Hamblen Co. deputies seize drugs, guns
The crash occurred at Northshore Drive and Lyons Bend Road.
Officials identify man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Sunny and chilly Valentine's Day Monday
Chilly today, then a warming trend ahead leads up to a rainy cold front
Chilly Valentine's Day Monday
Chilly start, then a warming trend ahead of a rainy cold front
Nice Valentine's Day ahead
Staying chilly for Valentine’s Day but warmer temperatures return quickly
Staying chilly for Valentine’s Day but warmer temperatures return quickly
Staying chilly for Valentine’s Day but warmer temperatures return quickly