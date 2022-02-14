Getting warmer the next few days ahead of a rainy cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have two really nice and warmer days before another cold front arrives bringing rain and another cool down by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies and chilly temperatures continue tonight. If you have any evening dinner plans for Valentine’s Day, that thicker sweater and coat are needed, as we’re around 40 degrees at 7 p.m. We’ll drop to around 25 degrees by Tuesday morning with frosty conditions.

Our warming trend starts Tuesday with highs getting to 57 degrees. Those mostly sunny skies continue throughout the day as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll get even warmer Wednesday with highs near 65 degrees. The afternoon features a few more clouds and winds gusting up to 30 mph. It’ll be breezy before that cold front arrives on Thursday.

Spotty showers move in Wednesday night, building to scattered showers the first half of Thursday. Then the main line of moderate rain spreads out Thursday afternoon, to heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms late Thursday evening into the early overnight. We’ll collect at least an inch of rain during this time, with some closer to 2 inches of total rain.

Cold front brings rain by end of the week (WVLT)

By Friday morning, showers will drop off to spotty snowfall in the mountaintops. Temperatures also take a hit, with a high of only 46 degrees, but some afternoon clearing.

It looks like we clear out and warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs get back into the 50s with lots of sunshine.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

