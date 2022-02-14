KCS superintendent finalist withdraws from search process

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After narrowing the superintendent search down to three at the Feb. 9 board meeting, one Knox County Schools’ superintendent finalist has withdrawn their candidacy, according to a news release.

One of the three finalists, Kirk Shrum, announced he would no longer be a candidate in the district’s superintendent process. He is currently the Chief School Leadership Officer for Henry County Schools in McDonough, Ga.

The remaining finalists are:

Cash and Rysewyk will participate in a community meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6:00 p.m. at Bearden High School. The public is welcome to attend.

The role originally saw 18 candidates, but officials managed to narrow it down to three over the end of the fall semester.

Those interested in submitting questions for the finalists can do so here.

