KCS superintendent finalist withdraws from search process

The role originally saw 18 candidates, but officials managed to narrow it down to three over the end of the fall semester.
Kirk Shrum, Chief School Leadership Officer for Henry County Schools in McDonough, Ga.
Kirk Shrum, Chief School Leadership Officer for Henry County Schools in McDonough, Ga.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After narrowing the superintendent search down to three at the Feb. 9 board meeting, one Knox County Schools’ superintendent finalist has withdrawn their candidacy, according to a news release.

One of the three finalists, Kirk Shrum, announced he would no longer be a candidate in the district’s superintendent process. He is currently the Chief School Leadership Officer for Henry County Schools in McDonough, Ga.

The remaining finalists are:

  • Dr. Linda Cash, Director of Schools, Bradley County Schools, in Cleveland, Tenn.
  • Dr. Jon Rysewyk, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Knox County Schools

Cash and Rysewyk will participate in a community meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6:00 p.m. at Bearden High School. The public is welcome to attend.

Those interested in submitting questions for the finalists can do so here.

