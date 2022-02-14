Advertisement

Knoxville police looking to identify burglary suspect

Officials said the burglary occurred at 835 Central Street in the early morning hours on Jan. 30.
The burglary happened at 835 Central Street.
(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance with identifying a burglary suspect, according to a Twitter post.

Officials said the burglary occurred at 835 Central Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.

Those with information on the man’s identity or the burglary are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters will remain anonymous.

The burglary happened on Jan. 30, according to the KPD.
(Knoxville Police Department)

