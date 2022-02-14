Man hit with cancer hits back even harder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Virgil Braxton hasn’t been in the business of frying up chicken for very long. That’s because not too long ago, he couldn’t do much at all.

“I would almost literally be paralyzed. I’d wake up, couldn’t move, I couldn’t pick up a child. I just crawled around the house until someone got home to help me,” he said.

Six years ago, he was working in Philadelphia; he just got married, and they had their first child, but something wasn’t right.

“My jaw was aching; it got to the point where I couldn’t open my mouth.”

When the tests came back, things got worse. It was cancer.

“I remember when I was at my sickest, I asked God to kill me, and I had a wife and a child.”

The unanswered prayer lit a flame to go after something else, to chase a life-long dream.

“I took the IVs out of my arm, and I prayed, I gave it over to God, and I have not been back to the hospital since.”

Instead, he’s been in the kitchen. He moved his family to his wife’s hometown and started renovating a food truck. Last month, Claybourne’s Chicken and Waffles opened its window.

“Any time you lose something, and you have the opportunity to get it back, I believe most folks would seize the opportunity they have moving forward,” he said. “I’m blessed. If I had to change the name of the place, it would be ‘Blessed.’”

Claybourne’s is open Wednesday to Saturday on Asheville Highway.

