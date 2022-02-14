Missing Jefferson City teen found safe, family says

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson City Police Department were looking for a missing teen, according to a post from the department.

Jason Sands Jr., 15, was last seen Feb. 4 by his father, who reported him missing on Feb. 6. Sands Jr., was last seen around 9 p.m. at Rush Strong School.

His stepmother April Sands confirmed with WVLT News that he was found Sunday.

“We are so happy and glad he is at home,” April said. “He was missed so much and we can’t be any happier that he’s home with us. Our heart is full of joy that he is here.”

