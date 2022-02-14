Advertisement

Missing Jefferson City teen found safe, family says

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Jefferson City Police Department were looking for a missing teen, according to a post from the department.

Jason Sands Jr., 15, was last seen Feb. 4 by his father, who reported him missing on Feb. 6. Sands Jr., was last seen around 9 p.m. at Rush Strong School.

His stepmother April Sands confirmed with WVLT News that he was found Sunday.

“We are so happy and glad he is at home,” April said. “He was missed so much and we can’t be any happier that he’s home with us. Our heart is full of joy that he is here.”

Jefferson City Police Department Bulletin MISSING CHILD JASON SANDS JR. Age: 15 Sex: male Race: white Hair: brown...

Posted by Jefferson City Police Department on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

