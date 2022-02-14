New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s more than 38,000 new, blue license plates in Knox County, but there’s a problem that could affect your safety.

A spokesperson for Knoxville Police said the lieutenant who oversees license plate reader cameras said they had some issues reading the new Tennessee license plates. Those cameras are used to locate stolen vehicles or in relation to solving an investigation.

There’s 18 of those cameras throughout the city of Knoxville, and they are not red light cameras.

“You’d think that they would put that through a Q,&A process of some kind and to know whether or not this is going to happen before they deploy them,” said Drake Patterson, a Knox Co. resident.

A spokesperson for the Department of Revenue stated in an email: “The Department of Revenue and TRICOR have not stopped producing new license plates and any media reports indicating otherwise are incorrect. Drivers should continue to renew their registration and receive their new plate in the month of renewal. Both the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Department of Revenue are evaluating claims regarding how new plates interact with license plate readers at night. Until this evaluation is complete, there will be no changes to the production or renewal process.”

WVLT News spoke to the Knox County Clerk, Sherry Witt, on the phone about the problem. She said it’s been “frustrating” and that they are finding out about the issues the same time the public is.

Rene Anderson, another Knox County resident, hoped for a solution.

“I guess they’re pretty in the daytime, but if they can’t be caught with cameras and if we had an emergency or something happened and you needed the cameras to verify anything, then I would rather have a new license plate,” Anderson said.

The KPD spokesperson said its license plate reader company, Flock, is aware of the issue and that the problem lies with identifying the state.

For now, you can continue to get your new tags like normal.

