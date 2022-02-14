Noise camera to be installed in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced that a new noise camera would be installed in downtown Knoxville this week.

In December, the city first introduced the idea in hopes the cameras would track the frequency and source of the loudest vehicles that have become a nuisance to some downtown residents and business owners.

Downtown Knoxville neighbors told WVLT News that they hear people revving their car engines and 3:00 a.m. Ashton McDanel is a student at UT and said the cars keep her up at night.

“I had an 8:00 a.m. final this morning, and I woke up at 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. this morning from the revving from cars,” said McDanel.

The cameras work similarly to a red-light camera. The noise monitor on the camera will monitor noise levels and take visual and audio recordings when the noise exceeds a certain decibel level.

The City of Knoxville’s motor vehicle noise ordinance requests that cars keep their noise levels under 90 decibels if they drive faster than 35 miles per hour.

If the new cameras catch you breaking the noise limit, they could help the city hand you a $50 fine.

Signage will be posted letting people know about the plan to deter loud vehicles by using the new technology.

