Oak Ridge’s Tee Higgins scores touchdown in Super Bowl
The former Oak Ridge Wildcat and current Cincinnati Bengal scored a second-quarter touchdown.
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the biggest stage of the NFL season Tee Higgins scored a touchdown in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Higgins scored the touchdown in the second quarter to give the Bengals a better fight as they trail the Los Angeles Rams, making the score 13-10.
Higgins, a graduate of Oak Ridge, had 1091 yards and six touchdowns entering Sunday’s Super Bowl.
