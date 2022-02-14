Oak Ridge’s Tee Higgins scores touchdown in Super Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the biggest stage of the NFL season Tee Higgins scored a touchdown in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Higgins scored the touchdown in the second quarter to give the Bengals a better fight as they trail the Los Angeles Rams, making the score 13-10.

Higgins, a graduate of Oak Ridge, had 1091 yards and six touchdowns entering Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.