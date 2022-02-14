Officials say threat of weapon on school property caused Karns High School lockdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Karns High School was on lockdown Friday afternoon. According to Sheriff Tom Spangler, the lockdown was the result of an overnight investigation and potential threat.

According to a spokesperson, the lockdown was put in place “as a precaution.”

“We have units on-site investigating,” KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we conduct a thorough investigation. We take every threat seriously, and appreciate the cooperation of the school.”

Glenn told WVLT News that detectives spent the day interviewing students and staff regarding reports that a weapon was on school property.

“Detectives, along with KCSO K-9 Units, located three toy pistols in a student’s vehicle,” Glenn said. “No other weapons were found.”

The school was placed on lockdown while interviews and searches were conducted, according to Glenn.

This story is developing.

