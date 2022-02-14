Sheriff: Sevier Co. child accidentally shoots himself in head, finger

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said that a child accidentally shot himself after obtaining a handgun from his home.

On Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m., Sevier County officers responded to an accidental shooting in the 3700 block of Wears Valley Road. Upon arrival, a 5-year-old male child was found with gunshot wounds to his head and finger, SCSO officials said.

The investigation revealed that the boy obtained the handgun from a bedroom in the home then accidentally fired it, striking himself, investigators announced.

The boy was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to survive, a spokesperson said.

Sevier County detectives and the Department of Children Services will lead the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.