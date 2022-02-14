Report: Flock camera leads to arrest of 2 in stolen U-Haul van

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An alert from a flock camera Saturday led to the arrest of two homeless people, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

More than a dozen Flock cameras were deployed by the Knoxville Police Department all across the county in the last couple of months. The cameras scan car license plates for suspicious plates or cars that are listed as stolen.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 12, officials received a flock alert from Merchant Driver for a white 2021 U-Haul GMC Savanna van with Arizona tags. The vehicle was valued at approximately $30,000, the report showed.

Officers confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen and located it at a traffic stop at 322 Merchants Drive.

The driver, identified as John Cass, 59, and the passenger, identified as Layne Williams, 29, were taken into custody without incident. Both arrestees stated they had been using the van for approximately six weeks, and they were aware they had not paid their rental contract, officers said.

The U-Haul was towed to the city’s impound lot, according to police.

