Rogers tabbed SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a dominant opening weekend in Miami at the Felsberg Invitational, Tennessee senior pitcher Ashley Rogers was named Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week by the league office Monday afternoon.

“Ashley is as strong and healthy as she’s been at any time in her career, and it showed this first weekend,” head coach Karen Weekly said. “She got big outs in key situations and provided great leadership for our team.”

Rogers made three appearances and compiled a 2-0 record with a save this past weekend, touting a 0.00 ERA and totaling 20 strikeouts in 13.0 innings pitched. The Athens, Tennessee, native allowed only three walks and limited batters to a paltry .093 opposing batting average at the Felsberg Invite.

She opened her 2022 season with authority, spinning a complete-game, one-hit shutout for the Lady Vols as No. 16 Tennessee took down reigning SoCon champions UNC Greensboro 4-0 on Friday, Feb. 11. Rogers tallied nine strikeouts and three walks in the seven-inning effort.

The Tennessee ace made her first relief appearance of the season in Friday’s second game vs. Maryland. With UT clinging to a 2-1 lead, Rogers retired five consecutive Terrapin batters, including four strikeouts, to pick up her first save of the 2022 campaign.

In her third and final outing of the weekend, Rogers entered Saturday’s first game at FIU in the bottom of the third and mowed down the Panther lineup, dealing seven strikeouts with no walks over the final 4.1 frames. She allowed three hits and no runs over that span and was credited with the win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

This is the first SEC weekly honor for Tennessee this year and the fifth of Rogers’ career. She was tabbed SEC Pitcher of the Week three times last season and was named the league’s Freshman of the Week in April of 2019.

The Lady Vols return to the diamond this week in a stacked field at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida. Tennessee will face Notre Dame and No. 4 Florida State on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, with both contests airing on ESPNU. The Big Orange are set to take on No. 8 Washington (12:30 p.m.) and No. 15 Clemson (6:00 p.m.) on Friday before wrapping up the event against UCF on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

