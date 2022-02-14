TBI adds Murfreesboro man to most-wanted list

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has placed the man accused of shooting and killing one man and seriously injuring others outside a hookah bar in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning on its most-wanted list.

Law enforcement is looking for 21-year-old Jamar Adam Marks. Police said Marks is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The search comes after police said reports of shots fired outside a hookah bar on Middle Tennessee Blvd. around 2 a.m. A sergeant arrived at the scene to find a man, who was later identified as 35-year-old Brandon Anderson, of Murfreesboro, seriously injured. The sergeant tried to save Anderson, including issuing him a tourniquet. Police said EMS took Anderson to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A #TNMostWanted Alert has been issued on behalf of the @MboroPoliceDept for Jamar Adam Marks. He is wanted on numerous charges, including First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Aggravated Assault.



Know where he is? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/HqMdKFD9V1 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 13, 2022

Murfreesboro Police Spokesman Larry Flowers said that Anderson was trying to break up a fight between the other men before the gunshots.

“In the midst of him [Anderson] trying to break up the fight, gunshots erupted, and he was shot,” Flowers told News4. “The two individuals were fighting as well as two other bystanders were shot in the process.”

Police said four others were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment. One remains in critical condition at the hospital, and the other three have been treated and released.

Homicide detectives have determined the incident began with two men arguing in the parking lot outside the bar, and then guns were pulled.

TBI issued a tweet saying Marks is now on Tennessee’s Most Wanted list. Officials said Law enforcement said Marks, who they believe is in the Nashville area, should be considered armed and dangerous.

MPD urges anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department at 615-201-5537 or call Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537. There is now a cash reward of $2,500.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.