Advertisement

TBI: Madisonville police shoot, kill suicidal man with knife

Shortly before midnight, officers with the Madisonville Police Department responded to the residence in the 500 block of Hill Street.
Madisonville Police Department
Madisonville Police Department(Madisonville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Madisonville Sunday night, according to a news release.

Shortly before midnight, officers with the Madisonville Police Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of Hill Street to the report of a man who had reportedly attempted suicide by cutting his own throat.

Upon arrival, officers found Terry Edwin Moser, 42, who was allegedly covered in blood with a knife. According to the officers, Moser came toward one of them with the knife after refusing orders to disarm.

The officer fired his weapon, striking Moser. Monroe County E-911 rendered medical aid; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the TBI. No other injuries were reported.

The TBI will continue to work independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting. Once evidence is collected, it will be shared with the District Attorney General for review and consideration.

The officer has not been identified. The investigative remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
The seize occurred after the arrest of five individuals.
5 arrested after Hamblen Co. deputies seize drugs, guns
The crash occurred at Northshore Drive and Lyons Bend Road.
KPD: One dead following motorcycle crash

Latest News

Sunny and chilly Valentine's Day Monday
Chilly today, then a warming trend ahead leads up to a rainy cold front
The burglary happened at 835 Central Street.
Knoxville police looking to identify burglary suspect
John Cass and Layne Williams
Report: Flock camera leads to arrest of 2 in stolen U-Haul van
Quite the Valentine's Day Surprise on WIVK’s Tony and Kris radio show
Couple gets engaged on WIVK’s Tony and Kris radio show