TBI: Madisonville police shoot, kill suicidal man with knife

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Madisonville Sunday night, according to a news release.

Shortly before midnight, officers with the Madisonville Police Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of Hill Street to the report of a man who had reportedly attempted suicide by cutting his own throat.

Upon arrival, officers found Terry Edwin Moser, 42, who was allegedly covered in blood with a knife. According to the officers, Moser came toward one of them with the knife after refusing orders to disarm.

The officer fired his weapon, striking Moser. Monroe County E-911 rendered medical aid; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the TBI. No other injuries were reported.

The TBI will continue to work independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting. Once evidence is collected, it will be shared with the District Attorney General for review and consideration.

The officer has not been identified. The investigative remains active and ongoing.

