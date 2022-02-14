Advertisement

Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.(Tinder via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST
(CNN) - No photos, just a chat - at first.

The dating app Tinder announced the new feature called “blind date.”

It encourages users to talk before they can see what each other looks like.

Anyone who tries this new feature will answer some questions, and they will see answers from their potential matches based on the responses.

After that, they get put in a timed chat.

They can choose to chat and then if they both swipe right, their profiles and photos are revealed.

Tinder says it’s led to 40 % more matches than the “fast chat” feature.

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users as of 2022.

Some rivals include Bumble, which has about 5 million users.

