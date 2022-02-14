UT to host author of Maus, the novel banned in McMinn Co. Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The author of the graphic novel that was banned in McMinn County Schools sparking controversy around the nation will speak at a virtual event hosted by the University of Tennessee.

American cartoonist Art Spiegelman will speak at the University of Tennessee’s Abraham and Rebecca Solomon and Ida Schwartz Distinguished Lecture on Judaic Studies on Saturday.

The lecture starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be held virtually.

The McMinn County School Board voted unanimously to remove Maus, a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel covering the Holocaust, from the district’s curriculum during a school board meeting on Jan. 10.

Maus depicts interviews with Spiegelman’s father about surviving the Holocaust as a Jewish person from Poland. The novel uses animals to represent different countries in World War II, with Jewish people represented as mice and Germans as cats. Maus is the only Pulitzer-winning graphic novel.

McMinn County Schools Board Member Mike Cochran opposed using the book for instruction because of the challenging nature of it, however. Cochran took issue with some scenes in the book dealing with sexuality and self-harm.

“We are talking about teaching ethics to our kids, and it starts out with the dad and the son talking about when the dad lost his virginity. It wasn’t explicit but it was in there,” Cochran said. “You see the naked pictures, you see the razor, the blade where the mom is cutting herself. You see her laying in a pool of her own blood.”

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, the complete edition of Maus was ranked as the #16 best-selling book on Amazon. Just two hours before, it was #23. Barnes and Noble also keeps a list of best-selling books. According to the business’ website, Maus was ranked at #54.

Just the next morning, Amazon ranked the first volume of the novel at #2. The complete edition and the second volume ranked #4 and #11 respectively. Barnes and Noble listed the book at #7 Saturday morning.

WVLT News reached out to a representative at the Knox County Library, who said copies were on backorder. The library system holds three copies of the first volume, which had 33 holds on it. If each person in line keeps the book for their allotted three weeks, the soonest one will be available is late February.

The New York Public Library voted in 2020 to add Maus as one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years list.

You can register to attend and submit questions for the author.

