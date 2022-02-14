UTPD investigating reports of students being shot by airsoft guns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department received reports of students being shot by airsoft or Orbeez pistols from moving videos, a news release from the university stated.

Officials said that the incidents are under investigation and appear to be part of a social media trend. UTPD said it is working to identify the offenders to seek criminal prosecution.

“We want to make our students aware that engaging in this type of behavior is a crime,” UTPD announced. “You could be charged with simple assault or a more serious crime should the victim sustain serious bodily injury.”

The police department also noted that the City of Knoxville’s ordinance 19-109 prohibits “discharge of air guns, spring guns, etc.,” stating that it is “unlawful for any person to fire or discharge any air gun or air pistol, spring gun or spring pistol, or other device or firearm which is calculated or intended to propel or project a bullet, pellet, air or similar projectile, within the city.”

Officials warn that although it may seem like a game, a person being shot at may perceive the incident as a delayed threat and respond as such.

Those who need assistance on campus or experience a related incident should call the UT Police Department at 865-974-3114.

