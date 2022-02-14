Vols continue to climb in AP Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball Vols, coming off wins over Miss. State and Vanderbilt are up three spots in this week’s AP Top-25 Poll to #16.

Vols up three spots to #16 in this week’s AP Poll. Tuesday’s opponent Kentucky is #4 and Auburn falls from the top spot to #2 switching out with new #1 Gonzaga @wvltrick @Vol_Hoops https://t.co/AJOhW84utM — wvlt (@wvlt) February 14, 2022

That’s the good news; the bad news is the Vols will have that new ranking severely tested this week. Games include a Tuesday night showdown at home in front of a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena crowd against border rival Kentucky. John Calipari’s Wildcats are up one spot in this Week’s poll to #4. The Vols will undoubtedly be out for revenge after being blown out by the Cats 107-79 on Jan. 15 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

After Kentucky, the Vols will travel to Fayetteville to face 23rd ranked Arkansas. The Razorbacks are on a roll, one which includes an upset at home of previously top-ranked Auburn.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers, who come to Knoxville at the end of the month, fall out of the number one spot in the land following their first conference loss of the season. The Tigers switch spots with new number one, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

