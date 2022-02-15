Advertisement

1900s scrapbook helps archivists to identify first railroad matron in Knoxville

Archivist Janine Winfree said they weren’t too sure where the ‘Black Society Scrapbook’ came from, but it helped them identify a woman named Maggie Lattimore.
By Erica Lunsford
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A scrapbook full of newspaper clippings and pictures helped archivists at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center put a face to the name of a well-known Black female railroad matron.

The scrapbook is called the ‘Black Society Scrapbook’ Archivist Janine Winfree said they weren’t too sure where the scrapbook came from, but it helped them identify a woman named Maggie Lattimore.

Lattimore was said to be East Tennessee’s first railroad-station matron.

“She was really a silhouette for a very long time, and then one day we’re opening up the Black Society Scrapbook and the assistant archivist Briana says ‘don’t you think that name sounds familiar?’ I said ‘wait a minute, and there she was! There was Ms. Maggie Lattimore,” shared Winfree.

Winfree told WVLT News Lattimore was the only Black railroad matron at the Southern Railway Station.

Her duties as a matron included informing passengers and directing them to the places they were looking for.

Winfree said the scrapbook was pieced together with clippings from Black independent newspapers in the 1900′s.

“One of the most popular of these newspapers is called The East Tennessee News. It was owned by Webster Porter. What’s really special about that paper is it was by the Black community and for the Black community. It shows stories through a lens we wouldn’t otherwise get,” said Winfree.

You can learn more about the Beck Cultural Exchange Center and how to book a tour by clicking here.

