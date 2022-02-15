Advertisement

35th anniversary of the Wizard’s 51 point explosion

Rick Barnes and WVLT contributor Chris Low of ESPN.com reflect on record breaking night by Vol Legend Tony White.
Vol basketball legend scores a record 51 points on February 14th of 1987 against Auburn
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re a fan of Tennessee basketball, then you absolutely loved Valentines Day in 1987.

On that night, Vol legend Tony White set a scoring record which remains intact to this day.

The Wizard scored 51 points against Sonny Smith’s Auburn Tigers. What’s remarkable is that the 3-point line had just recently been instituted and that White only attempted three that night sinking all three.

It was a night both UT Head coach Rick Barnes and Tony’s dear friend, WVLT contributor Chris Low of ESPN.com, remember well.

UT Head Coach Rick Barnes and WVLT contributor Chris Low of ESPN.com reflact on record breaking night by Vol Legend Tony White

As we celebrate the anniversary of that amazing feat, we can tell you that Tony has been selected for induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place later this summer in July.

