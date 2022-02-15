Austin-East administrator honored with national Teacher of the Year award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One administrator in Knox County Schools who has made an impression on her students has won a national award, school officials announced Tuesday morning.

Austin-East High School Assistant Administrator Melody Hawkins won the prestigious 2021 National University Teach of the Year Award. Besides her award, she was also given $50,000.

The beloved teacher was formerly a science teacher at Vine Middle Magnet School before her promotion to an administrator. While teaching, her students won a national competition to have an experiment they designed carried out by NASA in outer space.

The educator’s statement to National University highlighted why she taught and motivated her students.

I think of the responsibility that I have for developing my students into positive contributors to our society. At the core of this responsibility lies my ‘why,’ which motivates every instructional strategy that I use with my students. My ‘why’ has been fueled by this belief: all students deserve high-quality, equitable education. I am clear with my students about my ‘why’ as their teacher and encourage them to also believe that they deserve a high-quality education. The ‘how’ then becomes the success criteria, rubric, and instructions of which I provide for completing the challenging task.

Her favorite part about teaching was watching her students advance.

“My favorite part about teaching is watching my students grow right before my eyes,” Hawkins said. “And I get to watch them have awakenings and revelations about who they are academically and who they are in this world.”

AE principal Tammi Campbell reflected on the dedicated teacher’s impact on her career with the school.

She has helped to really … elevate, in some areas, the thinking and the expectations for what we believe and know that our kids are capable of doing. And she is a walking, shining example of what possibilities are.

Knox County Schools also posted it was proud of her for following the news.

Congratulations, Ms. Hawkins, we’re so proud of you!

Put your hands together for our National University Teacher of the Year, Melody Hawkins, from @AustinEastHs, @KnoxSchools. 🎉👏🏿 Watch now and discover the joy @AEHSHawkins brings to her students. #NUTeacherAward pic.twitter.com/1kE5ZV8xyz — National University (@NatUniv) February 15, 2022

