Austin-East administrator honored with national Teacher of the Year award

The beloved teacher was formerly a science teacher at Vine Middle Magnet School before her promotion to an administrator.
Melody Hawkins
Melody Hawkins(Knox County Schools)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One administrator in Knox County Schools who has made an impression on her students has won a national award, school officials announced Tuesday morning.

Austin-East High School Assistant Administrator Melody Hawkins won the prestigious 2021 National University Teach of the Year Award. Besides her award, she was also given $50,000.

The beloved teacher was formerly a science teacher at Vine Middle Magnet School before her promotion to an administrator. While teaching, her students won a national competition to have an experiment they designed carried out by NASA in outer space.

The educator’s statement to National University highlighted why she taught and motivated her students.

Her favorite part about teaching was watching her students advance.

“My favorite part about teaching is watching my students grow right before my eyes,” Hawkins said. “And I get to watch them have awakenings and revelations about who they are academically and who they are in this world.”

AE principal Tammi Campbell reflected on the dedicated teacher’s impact on her career with the school.

Knox County Schools also posted it was proud of her for following the news.

