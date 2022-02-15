East Tennessee emergency rooms see long wait times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In Tennessee, both hospital bed and ICU bed availability is 8%. For hospitals and paramedics, this means longer wait times when trying to get patients into the emergency room.

Dennis Rowe with Priority Ambulance said they see anywhere from an hour to several hours wait time when they transport patients to nearby hospitals. As far as where that patient goes, is often left up to the patient.

“Well, the patient always has the right to choose their hospital, so we ask them, where do you want to go,” said Rowe.

For severe transport like a heart attack or stroke, they will most often transport a patient to the closest facility that can provide the level of care they need. For most non-life threatening transports, the patient gets to decide but sometimes hospitals will ask for a favor. Rowe said that occasionally a facility will ask that they don’t bring anymore people to their hospital if it’s an unusually busy night.

“It’s a courtesy. When the emergency departments do that, they’re signaling to the ambulances that we’re really backed up and if that patient is willing to go somewhere else you should tell them that we’re really busy,” said Rowe.

Rowe added that those calls usually come through radio or phone, but they don’t happen often because there’s an understanding that every facility is busy. On a given night, Rowe said they’ll see anywhere around 50 people waiting in an emergency room.

With most facilities being crowded, and Priority Ambulance being in need of more staff, Rowe asked for understanding from patients.

“It’s hard to do when you’re sick and not feeling good I get it.. but patience,” said Rowe.

