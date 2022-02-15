‘Fighting to Breathe’: Lung health in Kentucky near worst in nation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has one of the highest rates of lung disease in the nation, due in large part to the state’s high smoking and radon-exposure rates.

A new KET three-part documentary series “Fighting to Breathe: Lung Disease in Kentucky” takes a closer look at the often overlooked threat of lung disease in the commonwealth.

“Everyone sort of agrees that lung health and lung disease is just not one of those things you hear about a lot... So I think it’s an issue whose time has come,” said Laura Krueger, the Health Producer for the series.

Krueger also said Eastern Kentucky faces it’s own set of challenges. A recent study done by the University of Kentucky looked at lung health in the mountains of Harlan and Letcher counties. The study found that the coal mines in the area played less of a role than previously thought.

People living in hollers, specifically ones with busy roads near by, were found to be at a higher risk for lung issues.

Smoking still proved to be the biggest cause of lung disease, and specifically lung cancer.

“Smoking tobacco is a huge, is the biggest issue. If you talk to any doctor in the entire state, they would say that.” Krueger said.

Krueger added the best way to fight lung cancer is to catch it early. She says low dose CT scans can be particularly beneficial for those who are at high risk.

“Fighting to Breathe: Lung Disease in Kentucky” premieres next Monday at 9pm on KET.

