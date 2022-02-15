Advertisement

Gatlinburg chapels booked for Feb. 22 weddings

Many of the venue staff told WVLT News that that chapel was booked for February 22 so their anniversary could be 2/22/22.
(KVLY)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are countless chapels where couples can go to say “I do” in Gatlinburg.

Many of the venue staff told WVLT News that Valentine’s Day was particularly busy with people tying the knot but that others were waiting precisely seven days later to get hitched.

That date is Feb. 22, so it will give couples the anniversary of 2-22-2022, which seems to be popular in East Tennessee.

