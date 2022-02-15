Advertisement

KFD: Both elevators at Summit Towers down, decision on evacuations not made

KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said a decision had not been made on evacuations at this time.
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. to Summit Towers late Monday night.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department confirmed that the only two elevators inside Summit Towers were not working Tuesday morning, leaving the almost 300 residents with only stairs.

According to officials, one of the elevators stopped working late Monday evening, and the other went out Tuesday morning. An elevator repair company has reported to the apartment building and is attempting to solve the issue, according to officials.

KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said a decision had not been made on evacuations and that officials would wait to see if the elevators could be fixed.

This comes after the residents were evacuated from the building after emergency sprinklers damaged the elevators following a small fire in January.

According to the home’s website, Summit Towers is an apartment community for ages 62 and above.

This story is developing.

