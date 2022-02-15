Knoxville police focus to confiscate narcotics following record-high overdose year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department will continue to focus on removing deadly narcotics from the city after a record-high number of Knox County drug overdoses in 2021.

During the first week of February, KPD officers either arrested or charged 61 people between the ages of 15 and 73 with either weapon or gun charges as they continue efforts to remove deadly drugs and illegally-possessed firearms from the community.

After reviewing evidence from the incident reports, officers said that 14 firearms that were possessed in violation of state law, nearly 10 grams of heroin, over 38 grams of meth, almost 12 grams of cocaine, over a gram of fentanyl, over 45 pills, over six grams of unknown narcotics, and over 300 individual pieces of drug paraphernalia were confiscated in just one week.

According to a KPD Facebook post, there were 457 suspected overdose deaths in Knox County last year. So far in 2022, there have been 42 suspected overdose deaths reported.

“KPD officers will continue to work hard to remove the deadly narcotics driving that epidemic from the community,” the post read. “The community can also assist in the efforts of KPD officers to keep Knoxville safe.”

Those with information regarding ongoing drug activity, the whereabouts of wanted fugitives or information about an ongoing investigation, are urged to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Police said that tipsters can remain anonymous and will be eligible to receive a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest or the confiscation of narcotics.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.