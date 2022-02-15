Lineup announced for Sevierville’s Bloomin’ BBQ Music and Food Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lineup is set for Sevierville’s 18th Annual Bloomin’ BBQ Music and Food Festival that takes place May 20th and 21st in downtown Sevierville. The festival features a wide variety of entertainment, nationally recognized barbeque cook teams, kids’ games, a vocal competition honoring the songwriting of Dolly Parton, and a late-night Bluegrass Jam.

Live music kicks off Friday, May 20th, at 5:00 p.m. with a live performance from Kat Wright. At 6:00 p.m., Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier take the stage with a bluegrass set. Then at 7:00 p.m. before Friday night’s headliner, reigning International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Instrumental Group of the Year and New Artist of the Year, Appalachian Road Show takes the stage. Dan Tyminski is headlining the night and begins at 8:00 p.m. During his 30+ year career he has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards and named Male Vocalist of the Year by the IBMA four times.

Saturday’s main stage lineup beings at noon with East Tennessee State University’s Old Time Ramblers. Bluegrass group, The Family Sowell hits the stage at 1:00 p.m. Then bluegrass chart-topping band Sideline takes the stage for the first of two sets (at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.). The Jacob Jolliff Band plays at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.. Artist Arlo McKinley performs at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Saturday’s headliner, Leftover Salmon, closes out the festival with a 90-minute set beginning at 8:30 p.m.

“We are excited to bring Bloomin’ BBQ back to downtown Sevierville,” said Amanda Marr, Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications. “Each year our goal is to provide a showcase of quality bluegrass and Americana music in the heart of Sevierville, and we feel that this year’s lineup will be one of the best ever.”

Here’s a full list of the Lineup set to perform at Swaggerty’s Farm Main Stage:

Friday, May 20, 2022

5pm – Kat Wright

6pm – Jimbo Whaley & Greenbrier

7pm – Appalachian Road Show

8pm – Dan Tyminski

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Noon – ETSU Old Time Ramblers

1pm – The Family Sowell

2pm – Sideline

3pm – The Jacob Jolliff Band

4pm – Arlo McKinley

5pm – Sideline

6pm – The Jacob Jolliff Band

7pm – Arlo McKinley

8:30pm – Leftover Salmon

Additional artists will be announced soon.

Admission to the festival is free. For more information about the event, call (888) 889-7415 or visit this website.

