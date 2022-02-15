McMinn Co. woman indicted on 23 counts regarding child sex charges

MCMINN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An Englewood woman is facing over a dozen charges after sexually assaulting nine high school students, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

The woman, Melissa Blair, 38, was indicted on 23 total charges, 18 of which were for aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and one count of solicitation of a minor, officials released Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Children’s Services notified detectives on Dec. 9 that Blair had sexual encounters with male juveniles who were students at McMinn Co. Central High School.

A search warrant was executed at Blair’s residence on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office. She was then banned from school property and activities.

“The search warrant revealed additional evidence, and our investigation grew larger as more parents and victims contacted us,” Sheriff Guy said.

According to the sheriff, there were nine confirmed victims, all juveniles at the time. Two are now adults, officials said.

“We suspect there may be additional juvenile victims and we encourage them or their parents to contact us,” Sheriff Guy said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

