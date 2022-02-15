Advertisement

McMinn Co. woman indicted on 23 counts regarding child sex charges

The Department of Children’s Services notified detectives on Dec. 9 that Blair had sexual encounters with male juveniles who were students at McMinn Co. Central High School.
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - An Englewood woman is facing over a dozen charges after sexually assaulting nine high school students, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy.

The woman, Melissa Blair, 38, was indicted on 23 total charges, 18 of which were for aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, and one count of solicitation of a minor, officials released Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Children’s Services notified detectives on Dec. 9 that Blair had sexual encounters with male juveniles who were students at McMinn Co. Central High School.

A search warrant was executed at Blair’s residence on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office. She was then banned from school property and activities.

“The search warrant revealed additional evidence, and our investigation grew larger as more parents and victims contacted us,” Sheriff Guy said.

According to the sheriff, there were nine confirmed victims, all juveniles at the time. Two are now adults, officials said.

“We suspect there may be additional juvenile victims and we encourage them or their parents to contact us,” Sheriff Guy said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Large Sex Offense Investigation

Officials are holding a press conference at the McMinn Co. Justice Center regarding "a large sex offense investigation involving high school students."

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation revealed that the boy obtained the handgun from a bedroom.
Sevier Co. Sheriff: Boy, 5, accidentally shoots himself in head, finger
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
New, blue Tennessee license plate
New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk
John Cass and Layne Williams
Report: Flock camera leads to arrest of 2 in stolen U-Haul van
The burglary happened at 835 Central Street.
Knoxville burglary suspect identified

Latest News

Nice but windy Wednesday
Warm and windy Wednesday ahead of our next cold front
KPD officers will continue to work hard to remove the deadly narcotics driving that epidemic...
Knoxville police focus to confiscate narcotics following record-high overdose year
Gatlinburg chapels booked for Feb. 22 weddings
Adam Pierce, 29, and Kayleigh Peterman, 24.
SPD: Mother, father charged after son, 2, tests positive for meth, THC