One Year Later: Crime Stoppers asking for help finding Knoxville father’s killer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 200 people have been killed in Knoxville with no one to blame and no answers for their families. While those crimes remain unsolved, the East Tennessee Valley non-profit is committed to cracking those cases by asking the public for clues.

The group’s latest key to success is bringing attention to each victim’s story a year, or years, after their death.

Feb. 14, 2022 marks a year since Brian Hicks was shot and killed in Montgomery Village where the Knoxville Police Department reported they were called to a burglary in process. No one was arrested or suspected of being involved in his death.

“I’m kind of still in disbelief. I mean, it just doesn’t seem like he’s here anymore,” David Hicks, Brian’s father, said.

David and his family were left in the dark over a year ago.

Waving a glimmer of light is East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

“This needs to be solved. There is someone out there who knows the information and have that one missing piecing puzzle. Use Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous,” Stacy Payne with Crime Stoppers told WVLT News.

The non-profit is asking for any information they can give to police that would solve Hicks’ case or any other crimes. They’ve created a website, an app and a hot line to make it easy to leave a tip.

“The investigators may have everything they need but that one piece. Maybe they’ve spoken with that person, or they saw them. Give us any information you have,” said Payne.

In less than a year, Crime Stoppers reportedly awarded $8,000 to several anonymous East Tennesseans who turned over useful clues connected to 35 cases and leading police to 48 arrests.

“As for the unsolved cases, investigators continue to work diligently behind the scene on each of the open cases, and that work continues well after the story has faded out of wider public conscious,” Scott Erland, KPD spokesperson, said. “We want nothing more than to solve every case, particularly every murder case. Clearing cases, particularly when you get to the prosecution phase of any investigation, relies on witnesses and solid evidence at a minimum. The hope is that by continuing to keep these cases in the mind of the public, and with the benefit of time, those with vital information that could potentially assist our investigative efforts will come forward through the anonymous means that we now have available for citizens to do so.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.