Report: Morristown man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat

McKee stated that he took a sledgehammer to Greene’s chest until it broke.
Justin Lynn McKee
Justin Lynn McKee(Hamblen Co. Sheriff)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown man is charged with second-degree murder after killing his neighbor following an argument, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

On Feb. 11, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to 2213 Dover Road for an assault. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Justin McKee, 42, who reportedly said he had an altercation with his neighbor, Michael Greene, at his residence.

According to the arrest warrant, McKee stated he hit Greene’s chest with a sledgehammer until it broke during the argument. Afterward, he picked up a baseball bat and hit Greene across the head until he stopped moving.

Greene was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

