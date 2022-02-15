Advertisement

Reports of students being shot with pellets from moving car

Police fear the incidents are part of a social media trend.
UT Police said they want to make students aware that engaging in this type of behavior is a crime.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A walk down the sidewalk turned scary for University of Tennessee students. A freshman, who didn’t want to be identified, told WVLT News that she was hit in the eye with a pellet from a moving car.

“It happened so fast. I just saw a car driving by and I looked up and there was just, I think it was just like a big black gun,” said the student. “It was really horrifying like because you don’t really know if I couldn’t tell if it was like a real gun. It just happened so fast. It was just like, hit me and I just dropped down.”

She said she was walking on Melrose Place near Hess Hall when it happened. She said the sting was so hard she dropped to the ground.

Now university police have picked up the investigation. They sent out a message to students saying they believed they’re part of a much larger scale. That’s trending on social media.

In the statement, they warn students that people had been shot from a moving vehicle by Airsoft or Orbeez Pellet Pistols. They also said these incidents appeared to be part of a social media trend.

“I was petrified and I just dropped down. I was crying my eyes out and they roll helping me that they like looked around and found the little pellets,” she said. “It’s still really bad as soon as it hit. I mean, I was lucky that I had my eye closed.”

For this student, she hoped her account would help police find the people responsible before others get hurt much worse.

If you have any information on the shootings UT Police ask you to call them at 865-974-3114.

