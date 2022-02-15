Advertisement

SPD: Mother, father charged after son, 2, tests positive for meth, THC

The boy's 11-month-old brother did not have enough hair to test, but officers said it was possible that he was exposed, as well.
Adam Pierce, 29, and Kayleigh Peterman, 24.
Adam Pierce, 29, and Kayleigh Peterman, 24.(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother and father face aggravated child abuse charges after their son tested positive for drugs, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

A Sevierville Police Department detective was reportedly contacted by the Department of Children’s Services after a 2-year-old boy tested positive for THC and meth.

According to the report, the boy’s 11-month-old brother did not have enough hair to test. Officers noted in the report that he might have been exposed, as well.

The parents of the two boys were identified as Kayleigh Peterman, 24, of Sevierville, and Adam Pierce, 29, of Pigeon Forge. An investigation into child abuse and neglect regarding the family initially started in November.

Peterman and Pierce are being held on a $100,000 bond each.

