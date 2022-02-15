Warm and windy Wednesday ahead of our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of dry, sunny, and warm weather but the winds start to pick up tomorrow ahead of a rainy cold front Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is clear, but still a little movement with the wind, so we’ll have some spots running warmer Wednesday morning, especially in our higher elevations. Cold air sinks into low spots, so we’ll start the day around 33 degrees.

Wednesday warms up even more, with even stronger winds. We’ll top out around 67 degrees, with a southwesterly wind between 10 and 20 mph and gusts around 35 mph. We’ll also see some more clouds increasing in the afternoon, becoming mostly cloudy by the overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty showers move in Wednesday night, but it looks to stay spotty through the early afternoon hours on Thursday. This allows us to make it to around 70 degrees, with some sunshine and gusty winds. Then the main line of moderate rain spreads out Thursday evening, with heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms into the early overnight. We’ll collect at least an inch of rain during this time, with some closer to 1.5 inches of total rain.

Potential rainfall through Friday morning (WVLT)

By Friday morning, showers will drop off to spotty snowfall in the mountaintops. Temperatures also take a hit, with a high of only 46 degrees, but some afternoon clearing.

It looks like we clear out and warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs get back into the mid-50s Saturday and then around 60 Sunday, with lots of sunshine.

The start of next week looks rainy, but light.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

