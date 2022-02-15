Warmer air moving in for a couple of days, until a rainy cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The beautiful views continue, but more warmth moves in today. Really, we’ll keep warming up through Thursday, but clouds and some showers move in with more wind, ahead of the main line of rain and isolated thunder, before the temperatures drop back below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is all clear and calm, so we’re starting the day around 25 degrees. It’s a frosty cold start, but we’ll peel off the layers as the day goes on.

We’re warming up to around 61 degrees! We’re seeing some more wind for your Tuesday, so that helps to the warmth flow into our area, with a southwesterly wind between 5 and 15 mph. It’s a mostly sunny day, so while the breeze can make it feel cooler, the sunshine definitely helps.

Tonight is clear, but still a little movement with the wind, so we’ll have some spots running warmer Wednesday morning, especially in our higher elevations. Cold air sinks into low spots, so we’ll start the day around 33 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday warms up even more, with even stronger winds. We’ll top out around 67 degrees, with a southwesterly wind between 10 and 20 mph and gusts around 35 mph. We’ll also see some more clouds increasing in the afternoon, becoming mostly cloudy by the overnight.

Spotty showers move in Wednesday night, but it looks to stay spotty through the early afternoon hours. This allows us to make it to around 70 degrees, with some sunshine and gusty winds. Then the main line of moderate rain spreads out Thursday evening, with heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms into the early overnight. We’ll collect at least an inch of rain during this time, with some closer to 1.5 inches of total rain.

Rainfall potential from late week cold front. (WVLT)

By Friday morning, showers will drop off to spotty snowfall in the mountaintops. Temperatures also take a hit, with a high of only 46 degrees, but some afternoon clearing.

It looks like we clear out and warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs get back into the mid 50s Saturday and then around 60 Sunday, with lots of sunshine.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

