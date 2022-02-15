Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2022 Monday evening.

In addition to the announcement of the Class of 2022, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced its recipient for the “Trailblazers of the Game” award. The 2022 “Trailblazer of the Game” recipient is Title IX. As Title IX enters its 50th anniversary, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors voted to give the award typically designated for teams and organizations to the Title IX legislation that afforded the opportunity for many female athletes to blaze their own trails.

The 2022 Induction will mark the 23rd Class of Inductees to be honored by the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which held its grand opening and inaugural induction in 1999.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on June 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For more information on the 2022 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Weekend and to purchase tickets, please visit www.wbhof.com.

DEBBIE ANTONELLI (Contributor)

- Entering her 34th college basketball season on air as a Basketball Analyst for multiple networks earning two Emmy Awards and one Gracie Award for work in broadcasting basketball

- 2007 Mel Greenberg Media Award Winner

- 2021 Inductee into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

ALICE “COOKIE” BARRON (Veteran Player)

- Played for Wayland Baptist Flying Queens, leading the team to an undefeated record of 104-0 from 1954-1957.

- Helped guide Wayland to three National Championships en route to being named Wayland’s Outstanding Woman Athlete in 1956-57.

- Helped guide USA Basketball to the gold medal in the 1957 FIBA World Championships

DOUG BRUNO (Coach)

- Head coach for 36 years at DePaul University, guiding them to 24 NCAA Tournament appearances.

- Three-time Big East Coach of the Year (2014, 2016, 2017) and three-time WBCA Regional Coach of the Year (2004, 2005, 2017).

- Six-time Gold Medalist Coach with USA Basketball.

BECKY HAMMON (Player)

- Six-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2011) and voted WNBA’s Top 15 Players of All Time in 2011

- Played for Colorado State (1995-1999) finishing her career as their all-time leading scorer with 2,740 points

- Named ESPNW Woman of the Year in 2015

DELISHA MILTON-JONES (Player)

- Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (2000, 2008)

- Two-time WNBA Champion with the Los Angeles Sparks (2001, 2002) and a three-time WNBA All-Star (2000, 2004, 2007)

- The 1997 Wade Trophy Recipient

PAUL SANDERFORD (Coach)

- 25 Seasons as a collegiate head coach with a career record of 453-189 (.709).

- Led Western Kentucky to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances including 3 Women’s Final Fours and was the 1992 NCAA Division I National Runner-Up.

- Won a JUCO National Championship, was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2000 and into the Western Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

BOB SCHNEIDER (Coach)

- All-Time coaching record of 1,045-293 (.781), with only 2 losing seasons in 40 years.

- 3rd All-time in NCAA Division II history with 634 victories.

- During his 12 years at Canyon High School (Canyon, TX), his teams won 5 state championships and finished runner-up 5 times.

PENNY TAYLOR (International Player)

- Three-time WNBA Champion (2007, 2009, 2014) and three-time WNBA All-Star (2002, 2007, 2011)

- Named to the 2007 All-WNBA First Team and 2011 All-WNBA Second Team

- Guided Australia Women’s National Basketball Team to two Olympic silver medals (2004, 2008)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.