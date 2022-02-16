3 ‘tripawds’ to be up for adoption at Monroe Co. animal shelter

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three animals at the Monroe County Friends of Animals shelter have three legs and will soon be up for adoption.

The first pup, Echo, is a 5-year-old Plott Hound mixed breed brindle who arrived at the shelter in November.

“She’s super energetic with a heart of gold and doesn’t let anything stop her!” a shelter spokesperson said. “Despite her handicap, she loved the great outdoors, especially hiking.”

Shelter workers said that Echo can be grumpy with other dogs and would prefer to be someone’s main furry companion.

Another pup, Abe, was taken to the shelter last week by animal control after they believe he was hit by a vehicle. Tellico bay executed an amputation last Friday and he is reportedly still bleeding from the operation. Once Abe recovers, he will be up for adoption, shelter officials said.

Tre, a tabby, was a stray that arrived at the shelter after developing a severe leg infection that progressed to his shoulder and neck.

“Despite losing a leg, he hasn’t stopped purring since he got here!” a spokesperson said.

The feline is said to be good with all cats and dogs after an introductory period, but he would need to be an indoor kitty only. Workers noted that Tre would be in heaven on earth if his new owners had a screened porch for him.

If you cannot have another furry friend in your life, the shelter will hold a fundraiser to raise money for their mission. From Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, there will be a 50% sale at the MCFA Thrift Store, open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is located at 3499 Highway 411, Madisonville, TN.

More information on adoptions and donations can be found on the shelter’s website.

