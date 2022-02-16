Advertisement

Austin-East administrator reacts to winning national Teacher of the Year award

The beloved teacher was formerly a science teacher at Vine Middle Magnet School before her promotion to an administrator.
Teacher wins award, wants to keep making a difference
By Paige Hill and Ashley Bohle
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One assistant administrator in Knox County Schools, who has made an impression on her students, has won a national award, school officials announced Tuesday morning.

Austin-East High School Assistant Administrator Melody Hawkins won the prestigious 2021 National University Teacher of the Year Award. She received a full-ride scholarship to National University to get her doctorate degree. Besides her award, she was also given $50,000, but she is unsure how she will use the money as of yet.

“I was totally surprised,” said Hawkins. “I love being with my students and I feel like teachers absolutely are the number one impacters on student learning. So it was a very hard decision for me to transition from the classroom to the administration.”

The beloved teacher was formerly a science teacher at Vine Middle Magnet School before her promotion to an administrator. While teaching, her students won a national competition to have an experiment they designed carried out by NASA in outer space.

The educator’s statement to National University highlighted why she taught and motivated her students.

Her favorite part about teaching was watching her students advance.

“My favorite part about teaching is watching my students grow right before my eyes,” Hawkins said. “And I get to watch them have awakenings and revelations about who they are academically and who they are in this world.”

AE principal Tammi Campbell reflected on the dedicated teacher’s impact on her career with the school.

Shermija Whitehead, a ninth grade student at Austin-East, said she remembered her seventh grade science class with Ms. Hawkins because of how she explained concepts to students.

“It was a way that was on my level and now I am a ninth grader taking honors biology, which I could never have imagined. And if it wasn’t for her, I definitely wouldn’t be where I’m at.”

Knox County Schools also posted it was proud of her for following the news.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation revealed that the boy obtained the handgun from a bedroom.
Sevier Co. Sheriff: Boy, 5, accidentally shoots himself in head, finger
New, blue Tennessee license plate
New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
John Cass and Layne Williams
Report: Flock camera leads to arrest of 2 in stolen U-Haul van
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. woman indicted on 23 counts regarding child sex charges

Latest News

Nice but windy Wednesday
Warm and windy Wednesday ahead of our next cold front
Reel-to Reel recording of Avon Rollins In Touch, Insight radio program.
Civil rights activist Avon Rollins hosts Knoxville radio show
In Touch, Insight was a program where Avon Rollins would speak on important issues facing the...
Civil rights activist Avon Rollins hosts Knoxville radio show
UT Police said they want to make students aware that engaging in this type of behavior is a...
Reports of students being shot with pellets from moving car