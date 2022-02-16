Advertisement

Buddy the dog released from hospital after 10-month burn recovery

Buddy the dog
Buddy the dog(Tunica Humane Society)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - There’s an update on the dog that was set on fire in Mississippi by a child in April 2021.

After 10 months of burn treatments including a series of skin grafts, Buddy the dog has been released from hospital and ready to step back into life as a fur-baby!

The Tunica Humane Society says Buddy was discharged from Mississippi State’s veterinary hospital Tuesday night. It’s a day they’ve prayed for.

“We have celebrated every obstacle he has conquered along the way. His courage and determination to survive has inspired us all,” said the humane society.

As for Buddy’s new “pawrent”, Buddy’s doctor, Dr. Betsy Swanson has opened her heart and home temporarily until Buddy can find his forever home.

“What better place for Buddy to live out his life than with the extraordinary doctor that fought so hard to heal him,” said the humane society.

He Heals the Brokenhearted... Psalm 147:3 I have some very special news to share with everyone that has followed Buddy'...

Posted by Tunica HumaneSociety on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Englewood woman charged with statutory rape of students posts bail
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Morristown man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
New, blue Tennessee license plate
New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk
Rep. Carol Ammons says people not eligible for expungement of previous marijuana arrest records...
Tennessee lawmakers push for legalization of medical marijuana
Wait times totaling several hours in some instances according to Priority Ambulance.
East Tennessee emergency rooms see long wait times

Latest News

Dino and Dragon show coming to Knoxville
Dinosaurs and Dragons take over Knoxville Convention Center
Warm, windy Wednesday
Warm today ahead of heavy rain and potentially damaging winds
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee General Assembly revisits potential abortion laws
The man was a custodian with Knox County Schools until 2021.
Former KCS custodian indicted on statutory rape charges involving minor