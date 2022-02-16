Bullet found on Sevier County school bus leads to lockdowns

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Sevier County schools were checked for safety after a bullet was found on a school bus Wednesday morning.

The bullet was found during a post-route check, according to a school system representative, Tony Ogle. After it was discovered, the system partnered with the Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office to conduct interviews of everyone that was present on the bus, as well as safety checks at Sevierville Primary, Intermediate, and Middle as well as Sevier County High School.

No direct threats were made, and no weapon was found following the safety checks, Ogle said. He gave WVLT News a statement on the event, which can be read below.

This statement was released upon inquiries this morning: Based on an incident (a bullet found by driver doing a post-route check) on a Sevierville area school bus this morning, administrators in schools served by this bus partnered with officers from the Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff's Department to conduct safety checks in our Sevierville schools including Sevierville Primary, Intermediate, and Middle as well as Sevier County High School. At the advice of police officials and out of an abundance of caution, students affiliated with this bus were interviewed by administrators to ensure that no contraband items are present. Parents of those students were contacted by school personnel. No direct threats were made, there was no suggestion that a weapon was present, and no weapons were discovered during this process. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to work with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff members. This was released this afternoon after our checks had been concluded: Schools have completed their safety checks and have been released from lockdown. No contraband of any kind was discovered in the course of today’s activities, and there has been no suggestion that a weapon was present. We are grateful for the swift cooperation of the Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and we are thankful for the patience and understanding of our parents and community members. The safety of our students and staff members will continue to remain a top priority for our system.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.