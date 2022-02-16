Advertisement

CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.(KPTV)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drug overdoses are skyrocketing in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 104,000 people died from such overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September.

That’s twice the number reported six years prior.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.

They believe even if COVID-19 went away overnight, it would take at least a year for the number of overdoses to stabilize.

Experts say things like syringe exchanges and heavy distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone would make the fastest difference, but those solutions are politically charged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
McMinn Co. Schools provides counseling after mother faces statutory rape charges
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Morristown man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
New, blue Tennessee license plate
New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk
Rep. Carol Ammons says people not eligible for expungement of previous marijuana arrest records...
Tennessee lawmakers push for legalization of medical marijuana
Wait times totaling several hours in some instances according to Priority Ambulance.
East Tennessee emergency rooms see long wait times

Latest News

The Department of Children’s Services notified detectives on Dec. 9 that Blair had sexual...
Englewood woman charged with statutory rape of students posts bail
Those with gift cards will need to use them before next Friday.
Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for former officer Kim Potter
Tre, Abe and Echo
3 ‘tripawds’ to be up for adoption at Monroe Co. animal shelter
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida