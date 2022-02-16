Civil rights activist Avon Rollins hosts Knoxville radio show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The former Executive Director of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center was recognized for Black History Month. Avon Rollins was a civil rights activist, who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was also know for his contributions he made in Knoxville.

Out of the thousands of artifacts in the Beck Cultural Exchange Center’s collection are reel to reel recordings of Rollins radio show called ‘In Touch, Insight’ which he hosted on WJBE in 1969.

In Touch, Insight was a program where Rollins would speak on important issues facing the Black community. Rollins would talk about various topics including, poor schooling conditions, and police brutality.

Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Center said Rollins was one of the main reasons the Beck Center exists today.

”I think there’s something great about hearing someone’s voice who is no longer with us first of all, but also with what they were feeling and what they were thinking. What was happening during that time. He stayed here at Beck really up until his last days. It’s a testament to much of what we have here,” shared Kesler.

During this particular 1969 radio show, Rollins shared the last speech of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. At the conclusion of the show, he suggests Austin-East High School change its name to honor Dr. King.

Later, the street on which Austin-East High school is located would become Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Rollins passed away in 2016 at the age of 75. Episodes of In Touch, Insight by Avon Rollins have now been digitized from the original reel-to-reel tape.

