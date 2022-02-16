Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Englewood woman charged with statutory rape of students posts bail
Justin Lynn McKee
Report: Morristown man kills neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat
New, blue Tennessee license plate
New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk
Rep. Carol Ammons says people not eligible for expungement of previous marijuana arrest records...
Tennessee lawmakers push for legalization of medical marijuana
Wait times totaling several hours in some instances according to Priority Ambulance.
East Tennessee emergency rooms see long wait times

Latest News

Heavy rain arrives Thursday evening
Cold front brings heavy rain Thursday, damaging winds are possible
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Bell from Christopher Columbus’ ship Santa Maria to be auctioned
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
Supporters walk past a merchant selling campaign merchandise before a rally for former...
Typo sends drivers trying to resolve their traffic tickets to Trump 2024 merch website