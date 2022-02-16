Cold front brings heavy rain Thursday, damaging winds are possible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty winds continue Thursday and even increase as a cold front moves into the region. Heavy rain and a big cool down come with this front as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Winds continue from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph overnight. A few stronger gusts are possible. With the clouds increasing and breezy conditions, lows will only drop into the mid-50s.

The cold front doesn’t move in until after sunset Thursday, which allows us to make it to around 70 degrees. A Wind Advisory is in effect starting Thursday morning until 1 a.m. Friday for all East Tennessee. A High Warning is in effect for the same time for the Smoky Mountains. Winds gust around 45 mph at times, and even 55 mph at times in the higher elevations, but the Smokies can ramp up to around 80 mph! This can cause some wind damage ahead of and in that cold front, so know that tree limbs and some trees can come down.

Wind Alerts for Thursday (WVLT)

Then the main line of moderate rain spreads out Thursday evening, with heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms into the early overnight hours. We’ll collect at least an inch of rain during this time, with some closer to 1.5 inches of total rain in some spots.

LOOKING AHEAD

By Friday morning, showers will drop off to spotty snowfall in the higher elevations and then the Smokies only. Friday’s high for the almanac is almost 60 at midnight, but dropping to 34 degrees by the morning. With some cloud breaks for the second half of the day, we’ll have an afternoon high of only 46 degrees.

It looks like we clear out and warm up as we head into the weekend. Highs get back into the mid-50s Saturday and then around 60 Sunday, with lots of sunshine.

Enjoy this weekend because it looks like we could be tracking rounds of rain all next week.

