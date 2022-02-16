Advertisement

Dinosaurs and Dragons take over Knoxville Convention Center

The national tour called Dino & Dragon Stroll will be making a stop in Knoxville at the end of February.
Dino and Dragon show coming to Knoxville
(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - T-Rexes, Velociraptors, and Stegosaurus’, oh my!

The tour is the only one in North America that lets guests walk through and get up close with life-size and life-like dinosaurs and dragons. The dinosaurs on-site will range from babies to life-like dinosaurs on display. The creatures feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other notable details that make them look real and alive.

Guests can also get up close and personal with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned, and legendary fire-breathing dragons, just as you imagined them.

They will also have events for kids, including different attractions like bounce house inflatables, a walking Dinosaur ride, and a Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creation Station for various handmade crafts.

With every show the organization does, the tour teams up with a local food bank as part of their “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative to help those struggling within each community. During their visit to Knoxville, they will be teaming up with the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Guests are encouraged to bring items to the event and place them in the collection bins located at the front entrance of the stroll. All collected food items will then be donated to help children and families facing hunger and food insecurities in the Knoxville area.

The tour will be at the Knoxville Convention Center on Feb. 26-27. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.

