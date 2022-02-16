Events for you and the kids to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many events going on this weekend for you and the family to Find Your Fun!

Disney’s Frozen Jr. is at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre starting this weekend. The musical brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life. Shows this weekend are either sold out or have low availability, but the children’s theatre will be performing Disney’s Frozen Jr. through the first weekend of March. You can go online and save your seat. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for kids under 17.

Saturday, February 19th:

The 2022 Tennessee Winter Beer Fest is celebrating its 10th year this Saturday. The festival will be held at the Carriage House Restaurant in Townsend. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., go enjoy local craft beers, great company, and delicious drinks. The best part it is all for charity! Proceeds from the event goes to the New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Professional Bull Riders are coming to Knoxville. Saturday at Thompson Boling Arena at 7 p.m., check out the sport’s young talent compete for a cash prize, a shiny belt buckle, and a chance to advance to the finals in Las Vegas. You can buy tickets online, but hurry because they are limited.

Sunday, February 20th:

East Tennessee Bluegrass Association and Ijams Nature Center are bringing people together to create music. Join the fun at a community jam session for all acoustic bluegrass instruments every third Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Visitor Center. Pre-signup is requested to get an idea of how many people will participate.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.