Former Anderson Co. employees indicted for theft from schools

The school system, district attorney general’s office and Tennessee comptroller’s office aided the investigation.
Heather Heatherly and Stephanie Jenkins
Heather Heatherly and Stephanie Jenkins(ACSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two former Anderson County Schools employees were taken into custody Wednesday on charges of theft, according to the district attorney general’s office.

The former employees, Stephanie Jenkins and Heather Heatherly, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft over $10,000 following an investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The former employees were booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $50,000 bond following the felony charges. Jenkins and Heatherly will appear in Anderson County Criminal Court on March 4.

Both of the women were terminated before the indictment, officials said. The Anderson County School Superintendent, Dr. Tim Parrott, made a statement on the incident.

