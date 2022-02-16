Former KCS custodian indicted on statutory rape charges involving minor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former custodian at Knox County Schools faces three charges of rape involving a minor, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.

The former KCS employee, Johnny Ray Osborne, 51, was indicted on three charges of statutory rape by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape. The indictments were returned in August.

The man was a custodian with Knox County Schools until 2021. (KCSO)

The court documents show that Osborne unlawfully and knowingly sexually penetrated a child of at least 13 years but less than 18 years of age. He reportedly used his authority and position of trust to accomplish the sexual penetration, according to the indictment.

According to the documents, Osborne had contact with the minor in November of 2020.

A spokesperson for KCS, Carly Harrington, said that Osborne was employed with the school from approximately Nov. 28, 2007, through Jan. 4, 2021. When terminated, he was given a note stating his services were no longer needed, and his employment was terminated immediately.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.