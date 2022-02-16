Hawkins County man thankful after surviving crash off 100-foot bridge

HAWKINS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Dec. 21, was a normal Tuesday morning for Taylor Skinner, having to start his day early in the field of construction. Just after six in the morning, Skinner said he believed he fell asleep at the wheel, and veered off the road.

Hawkins County man thanks first responders for saving his life (WVLT)

Skinner doesn’t remember anything from the crash, but recalled waking up in a Johnson City hospital with tubes attached to him wondering what had happened.

“Best way I can describe it is that I blinked, and I ended up in the hospital,” said Skinner.

The Hawkins County man went through a guard rail and fell 100 feet down to the ground below. Suffering a broken pelvis, broken bones in the spine, a concussion, and internal bleeding, Skinner was still in a wheelchair as he recovered nearly two months later. His 18 days in the ICU was a challenge, but he’s now focused on thanking those that helped him survive by one day getting the opportunity to shake their hand.

“When you shake a mans hand you stand up and look him in the eye and introduce yourself. It’s morals, it’s being polite, to me it’s something you don’t see enough of in this world,” said Skinner.

As Skinner recovered, he looked at the pictures from the scene that Tuesday morning, still shocked.

“When I saw the truck for the first time I was at a loss for words,” said Skinner.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.