Knoxville police searching for missing runaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing Knoxville teen, according to a tweet.

Cassie Pique, 17, of Knoxville, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 15, when she left Florence Crittenton on Dick Lona Road at approximately 3:50 p.m. The agency she went missing from is a youth program that provides treatment to adolescent females in state custody with “severe mental, emotional, behavioral, and substance abuse issues.”

The teen is approximately 5-foot-4, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. Officials said that Cassie was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, rainbow slides and eyeglasses.

Those that have information on Cassie’s whereabouts are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 TIPS app.

