Knoxville police searching for missing runaway

The teen is approximately 5-foot-4, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
Cassie Pique, 17, of Knoxville, was last seen Tuesday.
Cassie Pique, 17, of Knoxville, was last seen Tuesday.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing Knoxville teen, according to a tweet.

Cassie Pique, 17, of Knoxville, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 15, when she left Florence Crittenton on Dick Lona Road at approximately 3:50 p.m. The agency she went missing from is a youth program that provides treatment to adolescent females in state custody with “severe mental, emotional, behavioral, and substance abuse issues.”

The teen is approximately 5-foot-4, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. Officials said that Cassie was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, rainbow slides and eyeglasses.

Those that have information on Cassie’s whereabouts are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 TIPS app.

