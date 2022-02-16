Advertisement

Knoxville’s oldest operating restaurant to close

Those with gift cards will need to use them before next Friday.
The long-time staple will close Feb. 25.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A restaurant billed as the oldest operating eatery in Knoxville has announced that it will close its doors permanently at the end of February, according to the owner.

The owner said the long-time staple, Rankin Restaurant, would be sold and closed on Feb. 25. It first opened and began operating in 1953.

Due to the closing, the owner wanted those with gift cards to note that they would just have until next Friday to use them.

